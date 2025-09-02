Nestle Leadership Change: Global FMCG Major Appoints Philipp Navratil as CEO After Laurent Freixe's Ouster

Who is Philipp Navratil?

The 49-year-old newly appointed CEO started his career with Nestle in 2001 as an internal auditor and went on to occupy various commercial positions in Central America. In 2009, he was appointed as the Country Manager for Nestle’ Honduras, and in 2013, headed the coffee and beverage business in Mexico. In 2020, he joined Nestle’s Coffee strategic business unit and in 2024, he took charge as the CEO of Nestle’s Nespresso division.