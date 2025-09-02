Nestle Leadership Change: Global FMCG Major Appoints Philipp Navratil as CEO After Laurent Freixe's Ouster

Nestle appointed Philipp Navratil as the CEO of the company on Monday. Navratil’s appointment comes just a day after Laurent Freixe was fired over his alleged affair with a direct subordinate at the office.
“Nestle’s board of directors today announces that Philipp Navratil has been appointed as CEO of Nestle, following the dismissal of Laurent Freixe with immediate effect,” said the company in a statement.
Nestle’s board, headed by chairman Paul Bulcke and independent director Pablo Isla, dismissed Freixe with immediate effect following an internal investigation which confirmed his involvement with a subordinate. The alleged affair was considered a violation of Nestle’s code of conduct.
“This was a necessary decision. Nestle’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service at Nestle,” said Bulcke.
The development comes just a year after the sudden removal of Freixe’s predecessor, Mark Schneider. Freixe’s predecessor, who served as Nestle’s CEO for over eight years, was terminated in August 2024.
Who is Philipp Navratil?
The 49-year-old newly appointed CEO started his career with Nestle in 2001 as an internal auditor and went on to occupy various commercial positions in Central America. In 2009, he was appointed as the Country Manager for Nestle’ Honduras, and in 2013, headed the coffee and beverage business in Mexico. In 2020, he joined Nestle’s Coffee strategic business unit and in 2024, he took charge as the CEO of Nestle’s Nespresso division.
“I am honored by the trust the board has placed in me, and it is a privilege to take on the responsibility of leading Nestle’ into the future. I fully embrace the company’s strategic direction, as well as the action plan in place to drive Nestle’s performance,” said Navratil.
While the leadership shuffle is unlikely to have any direct impact on Nestle’s India business, uncertainty at the global helm could send some ripple through its India operations. Nestle entered the Indian market in 1912 and has gone on become a household name in the country.