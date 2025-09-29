Nayara Energy Shows Signs of Recovery After Two Months of Turmoil; Data Show Operations Coming Back to Normal

According to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg, operations are coming back to normal thereby permitting the company to go beyond meeting its domestic commitments, which is to supply its more than 6,500 fuel outlets and to reestablish an export network with the help of floating storage and a fleet of ships that includes sanctioned vessels. According to a government official who spoke to the media on condition of anonymity, at least one state processor, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has increased its purchases of products from Nayara.