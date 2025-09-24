Indo-Russian Oil Refiner Nayara Seeks to Restore SAP Software Services, Delhi HC Refuses Interim Relief

Senior counsel Amit Sibal is representing the tech giant at the court and said that its officials would end up in a German jail for violating the EU sanctions if it were to restore the services to Nayara. He further mentioned that the company was yet to release any GST 2.0-related software patch to any other company. “I don’t have it. The services have been suspended from Germany because the contractual framework is such that the supply and support is not done purely from India by me,” Sibal said.



Back in July, Nayara had withdrawn a similar case filed against Microsoft from the High Court after the US tech giant had restored critical services to Russia's Rosneft-backed refinery and fuel marketing company. This was because Microsoft had suspended its services, including Outlook email accounts and Microsoft Teams, to Nayara after the European Union sanctioned Nayara. This led the oil refinery, formerly known as Essar Oil, to move to the High Court.



Nayara operates a major refinery in Gujarat and controls over 6,000 retail fuel outlets across India. They had accused Microsoft of “restricting Nayara Energy's access to its own data, proprietary tools, and products, despite these being acquired under fully paid-up licences.”