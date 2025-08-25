  1. home
Myntra Launches M-Now in Hyderabad

The service is already operational in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and the Delhi-NCR region

PTI
  • Myntra expanded its M-Now speed delivery service to Hyderabad, adding to its presence in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR.

  • Expansion is driven by Hyderabad’s growing customer base and rising demand for instant delivery convenience ahead of the festive season.

Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra on Monday announced the expansion of its speed delivery service, M-Now, to Hyderabad.

The service is already operational in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and the Delhi-NCR region.

Ahead of the festive season, the expansion into the city comes on the back of a growing customer base from Hyderabad and the increasing need for instant gratification and convenience, Myntra said in a statement.

Myntra will operate through a dark-store-led fulfilment model -- a setup designed to handle high-volume orders while maintaining reliable delivery timelines.

