PM Modi to Unveil Skyroot's Vikram-I Orbital Rocket & Inaugurate Hyderabad Infinity Campus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually unveil Skyroot Aerospace’s first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, and inaugurate the company’s new Infinity Campus in Hyderabad on Thursday, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
The PM will preside over the event by video conference on November 27. Skyroot says the Infinity Campus provides roughly 200,000 sq ft of design, integration and test space and is intended to support a production cadence of one orbital rocket per month.
Vikram-I is Skyroot’s first orbital-class launch vehicle and is designed to place small satellites into orbit, a step up from the firm’s 2022 sub-orbital flight of Vikram-S.
India’s Private Space Industry
Skyroot says the new campus will host end-to-end activities for multiple launch vehicles and expand the start-up’s ability to move from prototype launches to recurring commercial missions.
Company founders Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka have positioned Skyroot as a modular launch provider for the small-satellite market; the Infinity Campus is intended to accelerate that commercialisation and scale manufacturing capacity.
Skyroot has raised more than $95 million to date, including a $51 million Series B led by Singapore sovereign investor GIC in 2022, and counts backers such as WorldQuant Ventures and Graph Ventures. The company also signed a memorandum of understanding with U.S. firm Axiom Space to collaborate on expanded access to low-Earth orbit, and says its partnerships and order pipeline underpin the campus build-out.
Policy Context
The inauguration comes as India’s private space ecosystem expands rapidly following policy liberalisation in 2023. Government and industry officials point to a surge in start-ups across the launch, satellite and downstream analytics value chains; recent initiatives include the first close of the Antariksh Venture Capital Fund at ₹1,005 crore and public calls from the Prime Minister to cultivate multiple spacetech unicorns and scale national launch activity.
Skyroot’s campus and a successful Vikram-I debut would strengthen India’s onshore launch capacity for commercial small satellites and signal growing industrial capability in a sector projected by some estimates to become a $77 billion opportunity for the country by 2030.
For the sprawling Hyderabad–Bengaluru space cluster and the broader supply chain, the new facility is meant to lower lead times, concentrate testing and shorten the path from design to flight.