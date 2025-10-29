Snitch Launches 60-Minute Apparel Delivery Pilot in Bengaluru, Targets National Rollout by 2026

Snitch launches 60-minute quick-commerce apparel pilot in Bengaluru using hyperlocal fulfilment
Pilot fulfilled from stores acting as fulfilment hubs; Phase 2: Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad
Backed by ₹280 crore Series B; 100,000 sq ft warehouse supports fast fulfilment
Men’s fashion brand Snitch on Wednesday launched a pilot 60-minute apparel delivery service in Bengaluru, signalling a push into quick commerce that the company says will bring last-minute outfit fulfilment to Gen Z and millennial shoppers.
Orders for the pilot will be fulfilled from Snitch’s retail stores, which will act as hyperlocal fulfilment hubs supported by logistics partners and city-specific assortments.
How the Service Works
Snitch will stock curated assortments tailored to local tastes in each city and route orders through its store network to meet the one-hour promise.
The Bengaluru pilot is Phase 1; the company plans Phase 2 expansion into Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, with a national roll-out targeted for early 2026. Snitch says its retail footprint and logistics partnerships make the model scalable as it pushes to make on-demand fashion widely available.
The brand’s quick-commerce claim is backed by recent investments in fulfilment: Snitch opened a 100,000 sq ft warehouse in Manesar, Gurugram in 2025 to support north-India operations and broader online and offline fulfilment.
The company also cites AI-powered returns, flexible warehousing and a rapid “drop” cadence, new styles every ~25 days, as core enablers of faster turnarounds and tighter inventory control.
Funding & Scale
Snitch’s ability to execute is supported by capital: in May 2025 it raised ₹280 crore in a Series B led by 360 One Asset Management Fund, with follow-on support from SWC Global and IvyCap Ventures.
The round pushed the company toward a reported valuation of roughly ₹2,500 crore. Snitch says the fresh funds are earmarked for offline expansion (a target of 100 stores by 2028), product-range growth and piloting overseas markets.
Management has also flagged ambitions to cross half a billion dollars in revenue by 2030 and to pursue a public listing within three years.
Market Context & Competition
Snitch’s move comes as investors and startups broaden quick-commerce bets from groceries into fashion and impulse categories.
Rivals and peers racing to shrink delivery times include Slikk, Newme, Knot and Zulu Club, while large marketplaces such as Myntra and Ajio are testing express apparel fulfilment.
Industry watchers note quick-commerce in fashion is capital and execution intensive, with early casualties such as Blip underscoring the margin and inventory turnover challenges.
“Today’s Gen Z and millennial shoppers want outfits that match the moment,” said Siddharth Dungarwal, Snitch’s founder and chief executive. “With this initiative we are making on-demand into centre stage like any other essential category.” The company frames the service as a blend of retail convenience, stylistic relevance and rapid logistics.