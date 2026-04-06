"This financing from Macquarie marks another major step forward for Mesabi Metallics and builds on the strong momentum we have established with our recently announced financial partnerships," said Joe Broking, president and chief executive of Mesabi Metallics. "Together, these transactions reflect growing confidence in the quality, scale and strategic importance of our project as we build a new American source of DR-grade iron ore to strengthen domestic steel supply chains and reduce dependence on imports." "Macquarie has enjoyed a longstanding financing relationship with Essar Group, and we are pleased to extend that relationship to their metals and mining investments in the US," said Mike Burns, senior managing director in Macquarie's commodities and global markets business. "Mesabi is developing a high-quality and strategically important project for the US steel sector, and we look forward to supporting the company over the long term." Once completed, the facility will be the first new mine and pellet plant in Minnesota in nearly 50 years and is expected to supply DR-grade pellets to the growing electric arc furnace steel market in the United States.