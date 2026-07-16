Fresh Staples Startup Anmasa Raises ₹30 Cr in Seed Funding Led by Fireside Ventures

Hyperlocal fresh staples startup Anmasa on Wednesday said it has raised ₹30 crore in a seed funding round led by Fireside Ventures, alongside participation from Blume Ventures, existing investors, and select high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).
With this round, the total capital raised by the company stands at ₹47 crore, the company said in a statement.
The fresh capital will be deployed towards expanding operations into Bengaluru and other Tier-1 cities, setting up additional manufacturing hubs, upgrading technology infrastructure, and leadership hiring.