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Lodha Developers Q4 Pre-Sales Up 23 Pc To ₹5,890 Cr, Misses FY26 Target Due To Iran War

The pre-sales or sales bookings stood at ₹4,810 crore in the year-ago period

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Lodha Developers Q4 Pre-Sales Up 23 Pc To ₹5,890 Cr, Misses FY26 Target Due To Iran War
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Realty firm Lodha Developers on Tuesday reported a 23% increase in pre-sales to ₹5,890 crore during the last quarter, but failed to meet the annual target because of West Asia conflict.

The pre-sales or sales bookings stood at ₹4,810 crore in the year-ago period.

During the full 2025-26 fiscal, the company's sales bookings rose 16% to ₹20,530 crore from ₹17,630 crore in the preceding year.

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In a regulatory filing, the company shared the operational update of the January-March quarter of 2025-26 fiscal.

"We achieved our best ever quarterly pre-sales of ₹58.9 billion in Q4, FY26 (+23% year-on-year)," Lodha said.

"Our pre- sales for the full year stood at ₹205.3 billion in FY26 (+16% YoY growth), March saw select deferral of sales due to the Iran war leading to pre-sales being Rs 4.7 billion below guidance," the company pointed out.

Lodha Developers had set a target of achieving ₹21,000 crore worth pre-sales during the 2025-26 fiscal.

Lodha Developers is one of the leading real estate companies in the country.

It has a significant presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Bengaluru.

The company has acquired land in Delhi-NCR to develop housing projects.

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