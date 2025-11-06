JSW Paints to Raise ₹3,300 Cr for Akzo Nobel India Acquisition

On October 7, ICRA rated JSW Paints’ proposed NCDs at ‘AA- (Stable)’. The rating agency noted that the debentures have a bullet repayment at the end of five years (with a call/put option after three years), with only a portion of the coupon to be paid annually and the balance upon redemption. ICRA said the debt servicing obligations can be comfortably met from JSW Paints’ operating profits and expected dividends from Akzo Nobel India until maturity.