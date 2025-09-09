  1. home
JLR to Cut Model Prices by Up to ₹30.4 Lakh

Customers will see price benefits in the range of ₹4.5 lakh to ₹30.4 lakhs across the entire portfolio of Range Rover

PTI
AndyWee
Jaguar Land Rover Photo: AndyWee
Summary
Summary of this article

  • JLR cuts vehicle prices by ₹4.5–30.4 lakh across Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery models after GST rate cut.

  • Company says move will boost luxury car market and customer demand in India.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Tuesday said it will cut vehicle prices ranging between ₹4.5 lakh and ₹30.4 lakh with immediate effect to pass on the GST rate cut benefit to customers.

Customers will see price benefits in the range of ₹4.5 lakh to ₹30.4 lakhs across the entire portfolio of Range Rover, Defender and Discovery brands, it said in a statement.

"The GST rationalisation on luxury vehicles is a welcome move for customers and for the industry. This move will provide much-needed impetus, reinforcing our confidence in and commitment to India's luxury market," JLR India MD Rajan Amba stated.

In a separate statement, Volvo Car India said it will cut vehicle prices by up to ₹6.9 lakh on its ICE portfolio, effective September 22. 

Tags

