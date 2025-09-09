  1. home
  2. News
  3. Urgent need for policy reforms to attract investment in exploration mining of copper report

News

Urgent Need for Policy Reforms to Attract Investment in Exploration, Mining of Copper: Report

Copper lies at the heart of the energy transition as a critical component for transforming the country's economy, from the power grid and electric vehicles

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
IAS Gyan
Copper Extraction Photo: IAS Gyan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India must reform policies to attract copper exploration and mining investments.

  • Copper is vital for energy transition, power grids, EVs, construction, and advanced manufacturing.

  • Large copper reserves remain unexplored due to policy hurdles.

India should urgently go for policy reforms for attracting investment in exploration and mining of copper to ensure a favourable return on investment as the nation is heavily dependent on import of the metal, a report said.

Copper lies at the heart of the energy transition as a critical component for transforming the country's economy, from the power grid and electric vehicles (EVs) to construction and advanced manufacturing.

"Given the rising copper demand across the world and India's growing copper needs, India must explore and extract more copper, as large resources and reserves lie unexplored and hence not mined.

Policy reforms are urgently needed to attract investment in exploration and mining activities to ensure a favourable return on investment," the report by the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP) said.

The country is import-reliant for more than 50 per cent of its copper needs.

null - Photo by Harry Tucker
Tata Power, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Unveil Mega EV Charging Hub

BY PTI

It further said that given copper's strategic significance to the country's economy, the mineral concession procedure right from auctioning to grant of statutory clearances and commencing of the mining operations needs to be streamlined in a bid to avoid any unnecessary delays and backlogs.

"Under the current mining policy regime, India's geological potential remains under explored, coupled with a complicated auction regime and delayed statutory clearances, thus leading to a lack of new investments," he said.

The sole domestic copper miner, Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL), faces operational inefficiencies, leading to stagnant ore and concentrate production.

In India, projections indicate copper demand will increase significantly, reaching 3.24 million tonne by FY 2030 within the conventional sectors, with construction, industrial, and electricity primarily dominating copper usage. Additionally, the energy transition sector, although currently smaller, is expected to experience rapid growth.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×