Arattai Messaging App Launch on Android TV: Here’s What It Is & How It Works

What Does the TV version Let You Do?

The Android TV app is designed to keep things simple while covering the basics:

You can start a meeting directly from your TV

Schedule calls in advance

Can easily join ongoing meetings without switching devices

View recordings of past meetings when needed

All of this is aimed at reducing device-hopping, especially during longer discussions or group calls.

The app supports smart TVs running Android 7 or above and can be controlled entirely using the TV remote. The idea is to keep things straightforward, cutting out complicated menus and making video calls easy even for first-time users.