SBI Aims to Hike its Green Advances Portfolio up to 10% by 2030

Commenting on the event, SBI MD Rama Mohan Rao Amara said, "Sustainability is integral to our purpose and the Green Marathon is a symbol to our belief that meaningful climate action begins with individual responsibility and scales through collective commitment. As we progress towards carbon neutrality by 2030 and Net Zero by 2055, we remain committed to financing India's green transition and enabling collective climate action." The bank has committed to achieving carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030 and Net Zero by 2055 -- its centenary year.