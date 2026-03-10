Captain Fresh Secures ₹288 Cr in Debt Funding as IPO Plan Picks Up Pace

Bengaluru-based seafood supply chain startup Captain Fresh has secured around €27 million (₹288 crore) in debt financing from Swiss impact investor Blue Earth Capital, according to a report by Moneycontrol.
The funds have been channeled through Infifresh Foods, the parent company of Captain Fresh, and will go toward expanding the company's delivery and distribution network across international markets.
The company links over 650 seafood suppliers across 35 countries with roughly 1,300 business customers in more than 30 countries, dealing in over 90 species of seafood, from everyday shrimp and tuna to premium salmon and lobster, the report added.
The fresh financing arrives at a pivotal moment as Captain Fresh has filed draft IPO documents Sebi via confidential route, and is reportedly looking to raise around ₹1,700 crore through a new share issue.
The company has brought on Axis Capital and Bank of America as bankers for the offering, which could value Captain Fresh at anywhere between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion, according to an earlier report by Moneycontrol.
Beyond fundraising, Captain Fresh has been aggressively expanding its global footprint through acquisitions. Its most notable recent move was the purchase of Frime, a sustainable tuna processor headquartered in Spain.
Frime is no small catch as it controls over 20% of Europe's yellowfin tuna market, operates across 33 countries, runs four production sites with seven factories and pulls in revenues of more than €180 million annually.
The acquisition underscores Captain Fresh's ambition to build what the industry calls a "vertically integrated" seafood business, meaning it wants to control the entire journey of a fish, from sourcing and processing all the way to delivery.