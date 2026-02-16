Anthropic Opens Bengaluru Office, Unveils Major Indian Partnerships Across Sectors

Anthropic opened its first India office in Bengaluru, marking its second Asian hub after Tokyo
India is now the second-largest global market for Claude
Strategic partnerships with Air India, Pratham and EkStep were launched
AI start-up Anthropic announced on Monday that it will open a new office in Bengaluru and has established multiple partnerships across the enterprise, education, and agriculture sectors in India.
The announcement coincided with the kickoff of the India AI Impact Summit, which is hosting global AI leaders.
Anthropic said the partnerships will expand in the coming months and years as its presence in the country grows.
The new Bengaluru office has officially opened and is the company’s second in Asia after Tokyo. The office will be led by Irina Ghose, Managing Director of India, who will focus on hiring local talent across a wide range of roles.
Anthropic’s Announcement
In its announcement, the company said India is the second-largest market for its chatbot Claude and is home to one of the most technically advanced developer communities.
Ghose stated that the country represents one of the world’s most promising opportunities to extend the benefits of responsible AI to many more people and enterprises, citing India’s technical talent, large-scale digital infrastructure, and a proven record of using technology to improve lives.
Anthropic’s Aim
Anthropic said it aims to build language capabilities for a billion speakers, partner with enterprises, digital natives and start-ups, reach students in low-income communities and more.
Noting that more than a billion people in the country speak one of a dozen officially recognized languages, the company acknowledged that AI models generally perform better in English than in many other languages.
Six months earlier, it launched a company-wide effort to narrow that gap by curating higher-quality, more representative training data in ten of the most widely spoken Indian languages, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and Urdu. The company said that effort produced improvements in its models and that it continues to work on enhancing their fluency.
The company added that its run-rate revenue in India has doubled since it announced an expansion in October 2025, and that a wide range of organizations, from large enterprises to digital-native firms and early-stage start-ups, are building on Claude.
To support this growing customer base, the India team will provide applied AI expertise to enterprises, digital natives, and start-ups, helping them design, build, and scale Claude-powered solutions tailored to their business needs.