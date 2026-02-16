Airtel Ramps Up Network to Cater to Traffic Load During India AI Impact Summit

"With thousands of attendees expected, Airtel has deployed a future-ready, multi-layered network to ensure uninterrupted performance. All venues are fully fiberised with four-way protected fiber paths and enhanced through 55 small cells across the Bharat Mandapam complex and 12 additional outdoor sites, while existing sites have been optimised and augmented to serve the venues, traffic routes, and entry-exit corridors," Airtel said.