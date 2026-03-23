Indian Startup Frammer AI Gets Global Media Network ABS-CBN On Board

Frammer AI, an Indian startup, has signed ABS-CBN, one of the world's largest media networks, as its latest client, according to officials.
Frammer AI is a tech company which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to optimise how media organisations process, edit, and publish videos.
It was founded in 2023 by the former management team of NDTV and works with entertainment, sports and news publishers in multiple geographies and languages.
Frammer will integrate AI into all video processing and editing workflows for ABS-CBN, which is a media conglomerate in the Philippines.
Crucially, Frammer replaced industry veteran Wildmoka as ABS-CBN’s platform for live stream production, packaging, and delivery.
With this, the broadcaster gains a fully unified and optimised system for both live and edited video workflows.
“We believe that Frammer AI will give our teams the most efficient and accurate platform for modern content operations. Its speed, depth, and intuitive understanding of complex content make it a strong partner. We will also work with it on building new technology to expand our video capabilities,” Rab Mukraj, Global CTO, ABS-CBN Group, said.
Frammer will work with ABS-CBN in multiple languages, including English and Tagalog, enabling faster creation and distribution of videos for social media platforms.
“ABS-CBN is one of the most respected media companies, and we are thrilled to be advancing its digital innovation by allowing AI to maximise the quality and potential of its content. We want to ensure every video meets its intended audience,” Suparna Singh, CEO at Frammer AI, said.
ABS-CBN owns television and radio channels, and connects Filipinos worldwide through news, information, and entertainment.