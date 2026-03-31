'Indian Manufacturers Remain at Systemic Disadvantage': Godrej Enterprises’ Pankaj Abhyankar Explains Why

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The Tooling business has evolved into one of the most technology-intensive and fast‑growing verticals within Godrej Enterprises Group and will continue to do so. Over the last three years, EV-related tooling alone has contributed 10–15% of tooling business revenues, signalling sharp growth aligned with India’s mobility transition, as mentioned earlier.

We have moved from being a tooling manufacturer to an end‑to‑end solutions partner, supporting customers through product design, advanced simulation, prototyping, and limited-volume manufacturing. A steady stream of innovation-led patents, GEG now holds 122 patents. has also strengthened our technical leadership and export potential.

This transformation has expanded our role within the group, contributing not only to revenue but also to overall capability building and technology leadership.