Bank Holidays March 2026: Check State-Wise Full List Here

March sees multiple bank holidays under RBI calendar, varying across different states
March festivals like Holi, Eid and Ram Navami bring state-wise bank closures; check locally
RBI designates these under the Negotiable Instruments Act, requiring bank branches to close
India’s New Year calendar brings a fresh list of public and regional bank holidays, and March remains one of the busiest months on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. While banks across the country follow the RBI guidelines, holidays do not fall on the same dates in every state. On several occasions, banks in some cities shut operations while others continue to function normally.
March brings major festivals such as Holi, Eid-Ul-Fitr and Ram Navami, so banks will remain shut in several states on different dates. Since holidays vary from one region to another, customers should check their city’s holiday list before heading to a branch.
The Reserve Bank of India marks these holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, so bank branches shut on those notified dates. Customers cannot access services such as cheque deposits or counter transactions at branches.
Full List of March 2026 Bank Holidays
March 02 – Holika Dahan – Banks closed in Kanpur and Lucknow
March 03 – Holi / Dol Jatra / Dhulandi – Banks closed in Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Patna, Panaji, Ranchi, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Lucknow, Nagpur and Vijayawada
March 04 – Holi / Dhuleti / Yaosang 2nd Day – Banks closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla
March 13 – Chapchar Kut – Banks closed in Aizawl and Jammu
March 17 – Shab-I-Qadr – Banks closed in Imphal, Jammu and Srinagar
March 19 – Gudhi Padwa / Ugadi / Telugu New Year – Banks remain closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Srinagar and Vijayawada
March 20 – Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan) / Jumat-ul-Vida – Banks closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, and Vijayawada
March 21 – Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) – Banks shut in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna and Ranchi
March 26 – Shree Ram Navami – Banks remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Belapur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi and Shimla
March 27 – Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) – Banks closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi and Gangtok
March 31 – Mahavir Jayanti – Banks closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Vijayawada
Banking Services Impact
Bank branches will remain closed on the above dates in notified cities, However, customers can continue to withdraw cash from automated teller machines and use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services for daily transactions.
Mobile banking and net banking platforms will function as usual, allowing fund transfers, bill payments and balance checks. Digital banking channels will also operate smoothly.