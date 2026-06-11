India to Kick Off 6G Roadmap Talks with Focus on AI Integration, Universal Coverage

The government is set to initiate inter-ministerial consultations under the Niti Aayog to chart a roadmap for transitioning to sixth-generation (6G) mobile communications, the Economic Times reported.
The discussions will focus on spectrum licensing, technology deployment policies, indigenous research, patent creation and optimised spectrum sharing.
The deliberations aim to ensure India remains at the forefront of artificial intelligence adoption and technological advancement in the sector. "The idea is to integrate all existing technologies while transitioning to AI-based architecture for smooth roll-out of 6G in the country," a senior government official told ET. The process will require regulatory alignment across multiple bodies, including the Department of Telecommunications and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre.
Though India's 6G commercial launch is planned within five years, the official said preparations must begin now to give all stakeholders adequate time to adapt to the new technology.
Universal Coverage and Connectivity
The consultations will also address universal coverage, including the integration of cellular towers with satellites and low-Earth orbit networks to extend internet access to remote areas such as distant villages and oceanic regions. The government plans to integrate AI for space-to-earth connectivity, enabling advanced applications like holographic communications while optimising data processing, storage and network sharing.
India is targeting a 10% share of global 6G patents by 2030, up from the current 68%. With approximately 4,000 filings, the country already ranks among the top six nations globally in 6G patent activity.
In 2023, the government facilitated the establishment of Bharat 6G Alliance, a collaborative platform bringing together researchers, private companies and academic institutions to drive global partnerships, standards development and research into 6G devices, sustainability and use cases.
A recent report by the Internet and Mobile Association of India noted that around 579 million people, or 8% of the population, remain non-active internet users, indicating significant room for digital economy expansion.