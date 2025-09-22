  1. home
India Accelerator Acquires Co-Working Operator MySOHO to Support Startups

MySOHO operates 18 centres across 8 cities, offering over 90,000 sq. ft. of workspace with 1,800 desks at around 90% occupancy

PTI
MySOHO
  • India Accelerator (IA) acquired co-working firm MySOHO in a cash-equity deal.

  • MySOHO operates 18 centres across 8 cities with 90,000 sq ft of workspace, 1,800 desks, and 90% occupancy.

  • IA plans to expand to 45+ hubs in 30+ cities, covering 6.25 lakh sq ft with 12,500 seats.

  • Each hub will integrate mentorship, investor connects, and startup-focused clinics to support founders.

India Accelerator (IA) has acquired co-working company MySOHO, which has 18 centres across 8 cities, in a cash-equity deal.

In a statement on Monday, India Accelerator said it has acquired MySOHO but did not disclose the deal value.

Currently, MySOHO operates 18 centres across 8 cities, offering over 90,000 sq. ft. of workspace with 1,800 desks at around 90% occupancy.

Ashish Bhatia, CEO, India Accelerator, said, "The acquisition of MySOHO marks an important step forward in our journey to become a full-stack partner for startups. Founders need more than capital and mentorship — they need ecosystems that fuel creativity, collaboration, and resilience." MySOHO was founded by Tushar Mittal, Ashu Kapoor and Navneet Gill.

India Accelerator has set a target to expand co-working spaces to 45+ hubs across 30+ cities, covering 6,25,000 sq ft of workspace with a seating capacity of 12,500.

Each hub will host mentorship programs, investor connects, and startup-focused clinics, making it one of India’s most extensive founder-centric co-working ecosystems, the statement said.

According to real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield, India is the largest flexible office market in APAC, with 79.7 million sq ft of stock across the top eight cities as of June 2025.

The total portfolio of co-working operators is expected to reach around 85 million sq ft by December this year and surpass 100 million sq ft by 2026, the consultant projected. 

