IKEA India Sales Up 6 % to ₹ 1,860 Cr in Sep-Aug '25; Aims to be Profitable in Nxt 2 yrs

As per the latest annual report filing by IKEA India before the RoC (Registrar of Companies), for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 (as per Indian accounting standards), it had reported a widening of its total loss to ₹ 1,299.4 crore. Though its revenue from operations was at ₹ 1,809.8 crore, up 4.5 % (for April 2023-March 2024).