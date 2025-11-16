Godrej Properties To Launch Properties Worth ₹22k Cr For Sale In H2 FY26

"We have launched ₹18,600 crore worth of properties during the first six months of this fiscal. Our sales bookings stood at nearly ₹15,600 crore. Basically, we did 47% of the launch guidance and 48% of the booking value target. And typically, both are skewed to the second half. So, I would say, we are well on track for meeting or exceeding both of those numbers," he said.