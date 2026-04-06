IEX Sees Highest-Ever Electricity Traded Volume Of 141 BU In FY26

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Monday said it has achieved the highest-ever electricity traded volume of 141 BU (billion units) in FY26, a 17% year-on-year increase driven by strong performance in the real-time electricity market.
In financial year 2025-26, a total of 187.20 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates were traded in IEX, marking a 5% year-on-year increase, according to a statement.
For FY’26, the Market Clearing Price in the Day-Ahead Market (DAM) stood at ₹3.86 per unit, down 13.7% compared to FY’25. Similarly, the Market Clearing Price in the Real-Time Market was at ₹3.59per unit during FY’26, registering a decline of 16% compared to FY’25.
For the January-March quarter of FY26, IEX achieved its highest-ever quarterly electricity traded volume of 39.4 BU, marking a 24.3% year-on-year increase. A total of 71.70 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the quarter, marking a 6.1% year-on-year increase.
For March 2026, IEX achieved its highest-ever monthly electricity traded volume of 13.90 BU, marking a 23.5% increase on a year-on-year basis.
A total of 28.94 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the month, marking a 119.9% year-on-year increase.
The market-clearing price in the Day Ahead Market stood at ₹4.20per unit during March’26. Similarly, the price in the Real Time Market was at ₹3.71per unit.
The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved 54.85 BU for FY’26, as compared to 38.90 BU in FY’25, registering an increase of 41% on a YoY basis. The RTM segment registered 14.30 BU during Q4FY26, as compared to 9.65 BU in Q4FY25.
The RTM segment achieved 5.28 BU in March 2026 as compared to 3.73 BU in March 2025.
IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 10.78 BU, as compared to 8.75 BU in FY25, an increase of 23% on a year-on-year basis.
The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for FY'26 at ₹3.59per unit declined 10.6% compared to FY'25. During Q4FY’26, the segment achieved volume of 2.44 BU, as compared to 1.92 BU in Q4FY’25, an increase of 26.5% YoY.
The segment achieved 0.80 BU volume during March’26 as compared to 0.62 BU in March’25, registering an increase of 28.3% YoY. The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for March’26 at ₹3.84per unit, declined 10.8% YoY.