CBIC Opens Ports, Airports For Temporary Handling Of Hormuz-Diverted Cargo

CBIC allows temporary unloading, storage and transshipment of Hormuz-hit cargo at Indian ports and airports till October 31, 2026
Cargo must stay under Customs control and cannot enter the Domestic Tariff Area
Customs to supervise handling, with custodians responsible for safe storage and accounting
India has decided to open its seaports and international airports for temporary handling of foreign-bound cargo that has been diverted due to the ongoing disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. The facility will remain available till October 31, 2026, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a circular issued to field formations on August 22.
According to the circular, the diverted cargo cannot be cleared for home consumption or moved into the Domestic Tariff Area. It must stay under Customs control throughout its time in the country. The temporary facility can only be used for onward international transshipment or re-export, with repackaging allowed on a case-to-case basis.
The relief applies to both full container load and less than container load cargo across all Indian seaports and international airports, including shipments passing through multiple Customs stations. It also covers temporary handling of liquid bulk, break bulk, and solid or dry bulk cargo meant for foreign destinations.
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The CBIC said the move came after representations from trade and industry bodies, which flagged continued disruption of maritime routes and uncertainty in the Gulf region. The board said the facilitation was needed to keep international trade running smoothly amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia.
Any discrepancy, damage or irregularity in the cargo must be reported to Customs immediately, the circular said. Customs officials will oversee discharge, ullage surveys and quantity checks. The cargo will have to be stored with an approved custodian, with proper inventory records maintained throughout. Authorities may also seek bonds, undertakings or testing of cargo wherever required.
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For cargo passing through more than one Customs station, prior consent will be needed between the nodal officers at the originating, transit and destination points. The receiving station must confirm it has adequate secure storage, infrastructure and logistics support before any transshipment is approved.
The board also clarified that custodians at the originating, transit and destination stations will be responsible for the safe custody, secure storage, handling and accounting of the cargo while it remains under their charge.