Washington Hits 4 Indian Firms Over $120 Mn Iran Petrochemical Trade

The US sanctioned four India-based companies and three Indian nationals over their alleged role in facilitating Iranian petrochemical shipments into India.
The targeted firms were linked to around $120 million of Iranian-origin petroleum product imports between 2023 and 2026.
The move comes as Washington intensifies its Iran pressure campaign, potentially adding to strains in US-India ties over trade, Russia and Tehran.
The US State Department sanctioned four India-based companies and three Indian nationals on Monday for facilitating multiple shipments of Iranian petrochemical products into India.
The targeted entities include customs broker Portease Partners LLP, Sadashiva Overseas Ltd, PP Softtech Pvt Ltd and Prakrutees Infra Impex India Pvt Ltd, Chidanand Rajghatta of The Times of India reported.
The US also designated Indian nationals Indrismiya Ashrafmiya Sheikh, Harish Ramachandra Rangi and Prashant Garg. Sheikh and Rangi are partners at Portease while Garg is a director at PP Softtech.
Sadashiva imported $69mn in Iranian-origin petroleum products between February 2024 and June 2025, TOI reported.
PP Softtech was linked to $25mn in imports between January 2024 and June 2025 and Prakrutees imported $25mn in goods between May 2023 and February 2026.
While the roughly $120mn in total imports is relatively small compared to India's overall trade, the action highlights how the US is increasingly targeting foreign intermediaries, importers, brokers, shipping companies and financial institutions, TOI reported.
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Operation Economic Outcast
The broader campaign, officially dubbed "Operation Economic Outcast", designated nearly 60 entities, individuals and vessels across sectors including oil, petrochemicals, shipping, banking, technology, gold, aviation and digital assets.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, "Our objective is to sever every economic lifeline that sustains this tyrannical regime until Tehran stands alone."
President Donald Trump warned of "TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences" for nations supporting Iran. He labelled the campaign "ECONOMIC D-DAY" and has been making personal calls to foreign leaders with "specific requests" to stop interactions with Tehran.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed allied foreign ministers that the US does not expect fresh military strikes against Tehran "for the time being", Axios reported.
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He said Washington will instead maintain a strict naval blockade while seeking to keep oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.
Straining US India Relations
India maintains limited but strategically important economic ties with Iran, despite reducing its exposure over the years. The Chabahar port remains critical, providing India direct access to Afghanistan while bypassing Pakistan.
Indian exports of rice, tea and pharmaceuticals now face serious disruption. The recent suspension of Dubai-based trade and financial transactions makes shipping and payments increasingly difficult.
The latest sanctions compound existing tensions between Washington and New Delhi over tariffs, Russia and the Trump administration's transactional approach.
Veteran Asia policymaker Evan Feigenbaum warned that secondary sanctions act as a "one-two punch".
He said this economic pressure could "further erode US-India relations", adding that bilateral ties had "largely tanked during Trump’s second term".
China Escapes Sweeping Penalties
China remains Iran's largest oil customer. The US has sanctioned several Chinese and Hong Kong-linked entities but avoided targeting major Chinese financial institutions or imposing sweeping country-level economic penalties that could trigger a direct confrontation with Beijing, TOI reported.
Washington remains cautious of Beijing's leverage over rare earths and critical minerals, which gives China more room to absorb pressure.
Bessent declined to publicly name China as a major trading partner, saying some discussions are better conducted privately.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed the US campaign as bluster, saying Tehran's trading partners were not taking the warnings seriously.
Tehran also threatened retaliation against countries cooperating with Washington, while China rejected the unilateral US sanctions as ineffective and called for diplomacy.