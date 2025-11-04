Mehli Mistry Quits Tata Trusts After Months of Discord

“I believe that this letter should assist in putting a quietus to speculative news reports that do not serve the interests of the Tata Trusts and are inimical to its vision. The Tata Trusts have been synonymous with integrity and service to the nation. It has been my privilege to serve as a trustee until October 28, 2025, an honour bestowed upon me by Mr Ratan N. Tata,” he added.