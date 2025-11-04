Mehli Mistry Quits Tata Trusts After Months of Discord

Mehli K. Mistry has resigned from three key Tata Trusts, including Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.
His decision follows months of internal conflict within the trusts.
In a letter, Mistry said he stepped down after learning of recent reports about his trusteeship.
After months of internal conflict within the Tata Trusts, Mehli K. Mistry has decided to step down from three key trusts, the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, and the Bai Hirabai J.N. Tata Navsari Charitable Institution Trust. The decision was announced in a letter to trustees on Tuesday.
According to a report by The Economic Times, Mistry wrote that he was “made aware of the recent reportage surrounding my trusteeship in the Tata Trusts, upon my return to Mumbai last night.”
“I believe that this letter should assist in putting a quietus to speculative news reports that do not serve the interests of the Tata Trusts and are inimical to its vision. The Tata Trusts have been synonymous with integrity and service to the nation. It has been my privilege to serve as a trustee until October 28, 2025, an honour bestowed upon me by Mr Ratan N. Tata,” he added.
Mistry, a close aide to the late Ratan Tata, was appointed to the trusts in 2022 as part of the latter’s succession plan. However, since Tata’s passing last year, Mistry’s relationship with the new Trusts Chair, Noel Tata, reportedly soured. Tensions became public after a contentious trustees’ meeting in September. The body, which controls the salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Sons, was divided over the reappointment of trustee Vijay Singh to the Tata Sons board. Singh, a former defence secretary, later stepped down from the board.
The infighting, which even drew government attention, escalated in October when it came to the reappointment of Mehli Mistry to the trusts. The trustees led by Noel Tata voted against his renewal, effectively ending his tenure at the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust on 28 October.
In his letter to the trustees, Mistry wrote, “In discharging my duties towards the Tata Trusts, I have been guided by Mr Ratan N. Tata’s vision of ethical governance, quiet philanthropy, and utmost integrity. My commitment to his vision includes a responsibility to ensure that the Tata Trusts are not plunged into controversy. I believe that precipitating matters would cause irreparable harm to the reputation of the Tata Trusts.”
He said he would therefore “part ways” with the charitable body, which holds over 65% of Tata Sons.
“In the spirit of Mr Ratan N. Tata, who always put public interest before his own, I hope that the actions of the other trustees going forward will be guided by the principles of transparency, good governance, and public interest,” he noted in his parting remarks.