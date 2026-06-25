Hero FinCorp’s Abhimanyu Munjal: Premium Financial Services Are Becoming More Accessible

1. Premium for All
Premium, personalised financial experiences are no longer reserved for the affluent. What is considered a luxury today will become the standard tomorrow. With India’s middle-income households expected to reach 181mn by FY 2029–30, even customers in remote villages deserve the same quality of service as affluent consumers.
2. AI-led Lending
Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping how lenders assess risk, onboard customers and deliver service. From instant credit assessments to real-time query resolution, processes that once took days can now happen in minutes. The most effective institutions will combine AI with human judgment to make lending faster and more inclusive.
3. Trust and Transparency
Trust remains the ultimate differentiator. Customers today are more informed, digitally aware and conscious of financial choices. They expect transparent pricing, clear communication and responsible lending practices. Institutions that simplify products, reduce complexity and consistently deliver on promises will build stronger customer loyalty and long-term credibility.
4. New Financing Models
Modern India’s consumption patterns look very different from a decade ago. Electric vehicles, rooftop solar, healthcare financing and digital services are becoming mainstream financial needs. Consumers increasingly expect flexible financing solutions aligned with these emerging categories. Non-bank lenders that build specialised products for such evolving aspirations will play a far deeper role here.
5. Embedded Credit
The future of lending will be invisible, integrated and contextual. Consumers will expect financing to appear seamlessly at the moment of need across e-commerce platforms, dealerships, health apps, hospitals, retail ecosystems and beyond. This will require stronger partnerships, leverage India’s digital infrastructure and create interoperable platforms.