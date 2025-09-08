Hero Brings in Harshavardhan Chitale as New CEO at ‘Pivotal Moment’

Hero’s monthly market share fell from 31.6% in April to 25.9% in August, while Honda’s grew from 25.3% to 27.9%. During the same period, TVS saw steady growth, rising from 15.8% in November 2024 to a peak of 19.8% in July 2025, and holding 19.5% in August 2025. Meanwhile, Bajaj’s share softened slightly, slipping from 11.1% in November 2024 to 9.2% in August 2025.