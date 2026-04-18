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HDFC Bank Q4 Net Profit Rises 8% to ₹20,351 Crore

HDFC Bank reported an 8% increase in Q4 net profit to ₹20,351 crore, reflecting steady earnings growth

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PTI
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HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 8.04 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 20,350.76 crore for the March quarter.

The city-headquartered bank had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,834.88 crore in the year-ago period.

The largest private sector lender's Q4 net profit on a standalone basis jumped 9.11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 19,221.05 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 18,653.75 crore in the preceding December quarter.

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1 April 2026

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For the reporting quarter, its total income rose to Rs 89,809 crore in the January-March 2026 period from Rs 89,488 crore in the year-ago period, while the total expenditure declined to Rs 62,006 crore from Rs 62,951 crore.

ICICI Bank - null
ICICI Bank Q4 Net Profit up 9% at ₹14,755 Cr, Provisions Decline Sharply

BY PTI

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.15 per cent from 1.24 per cent at the end of the preceding December quarter and 1.33 per cent in the year-ago period.

The overall provisions declined to Rs 2,610 crore from Rs 3,193 crore in the March 2025 quarter. 

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