HCC Bags ₹1,662 Cr Order from BMC for Goregaon-Mulund Link Road

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth ₹1,662 crore from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for building a part of Goregaon-Mulund Link Road in Mumbai.
The contract has been awarded to the Aakshya-HCC joint venture, where HCC holds a 49% stake.
"Hindustan Construction Company secured a significant infrastructure contract valued at approximately ₹1,662.27 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), for the construction of Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Phase IV," the company said in a statement.
The project is part of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road corridor being developed by BMC to improve East-West connectivity in Mumbai.
HCC has executed a majority of the country's infrastructure projects. It has constructed 26% of India's hydro power generation and 60% of India's nuclear power generation capacities, over 4,036 lane km of expressways and highways, more than 402 km of complex tunnelling and 403 bridges