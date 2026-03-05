Godrej Properties Buys 16-acre Land in Gurugram, Kolkata for ₹1,300 Cr to Build Housing Projects

On acquiring land in Gurugram, the company's MD and CEO, Gaurav Pandey, said, "With this new project, we have now added over Rs 40,000 crore of future sales potential through portfolio additions in FY 26. This represents delivery of 2X our business development guidance for the full financial year and makes it our best year for business development in terms of future booking value locked in." Godrej Properties is positioned well to deliver sustained strong growth in the years ahead, he added.