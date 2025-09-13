  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Godrej enterprises to manufacture leap engine components in india

Corporate

Godrej Enterprises to Manufacture LEAP Engine Components in India

LEAP engines are manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Godrej Enterprises
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Godrej Enterprises Group’s aerospace business secured a five-year mandate to manufacture critical LEAP engine components for Safran Aircraft Engines.

  • LEAP engines, produced by CFM International (a GE Aerospace-Safran JV), power next-generation narrow-body aircraft.

  • Godrej will develop titanium-based complex ventilation assemblies, involving precision machining, welding, and advanced non-destructive testing.

Godrej Enterprises Group's aerospace business on Friday said it has secured a mandate to manufacture critical LEAP engine components for Safran Aircraft Engines as part of a five-year contract.

LEAP engines are manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines. These engines largely power next-generation narrow-body aircraft.

Under the contract, GEG will develop titanium material-based complex ventilation assemblies for LEAP engines, it said, adding the production will involve complex machining, precision welding, and advanced non-destructive testing to meet the stringent standards of civil aviation.

"This contract is a strong endorsement of India's growing role in the global aerospace ecosystem. By producing such highly complex components right here in India, we are advancing the vision of Make-in-India for the world," said Maneck Behramkamdin, Executive Vice President and Business Head for aerospace business at Godrej Enterprises Group.

Biocon - null
Biocon Inaugurates First Manufacturing Facility in US

BY PTI

With this order, Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) strengthens its longstanding partnership with Safran and expands its role in supporting global aero-engine programmes, the company said.

"By expanding this long-standing partnership with Godrej Enterprises Group, we are supporting the LEAP programme and advancing Safran's vision of fostering long-term industrial ties with India as a strategic hub in the global aerospace ecosystem," said Dominique Dupuy, Senior Vice President for Purchasing, Safran Aircraft Engines.

The contract reflects Godrej's commitment to advancing India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities and aligns with its vision to become a key supplier to global aircraft engine OEMs.

With this new mandate, the company further consolidates its position as a major global supplier for high-precision aerospace components, Godrej Enterprises Group said.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×