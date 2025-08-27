GIFT City, QS join Hands to Boost Global Education, Innovation

Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director and Group CEO of GIFTCL, said, "Partnering with QS will help us bring global institutions to India, strengthen knowledge exchange, and create an environment where talent can thrive. This will reinforce GIFT City's position as both a financial & tech hub and a centre for world-class education and research. " Jessica Turner, CEO of QS Quacquarelli Symonds, said, "Our partnership with GIFT City represents a bold step towards building a more connected and inclusive global education ecosystem".