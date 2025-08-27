BPCL, OIL Form JV for City Gas Project in Arunachal Pradesh

Speaking on the occasion, Oil India Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Ranjit Rath said, "The establishment of city gas distribution in Arunachal Pradesh is a significant step in OIL's ongoing initiative to realise the vision of bringing clean and reliable energy to the region. OIL has a long-standing legacy of hydrocarbon production in the state and with the commissioning of Kumchai-Kusijan gas pipeline last year, we successfully reinforced our role as an anchor in advancing the Government of India's hydrocarbon vision for the Northeast." BPCL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Khanna said, "This joint venture reaffirms BPCL's commitment to expanding clean energy access across India, with special focus on the Northeast. Together with OIL, we will build a strong city gas distribution (CGD) network to serve households, industries, and transport. Arunachal Pradesh holds great potential, and through this initiative we aim to drive sustainable growth, improve quality of life, and support India's vision of a gas-based economy." BPCL-OIL had won a CGD licence for Arunachal Pradesh in the 12th CGD bid round last year.