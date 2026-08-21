General Atlantic Sells 8.75 Pc Stake In Kfin Technologies For ₹1,400 Crore

Private equity firm General Atlantic, one of the promoter entities of KFin Technologies, on Thursday divested an 8.7% stake in the financial services platform for ₹1,400 crore through an open market transaction.
New York-headquartered General Atlantic, through its arm General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd, sold more than 1.51 crore equity shares, representing an 8.75% stake in Mumbai-based KFin Technologies, according to block deal data on the NSE.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹925 apiece, taking the deal size to ₹1,399.99 crore.
Following the transaction, General Atlantic's holding in KFin Technologies declined to 13.14% from 21.89%.
A number of domestic institutional investors such as Invesco Mutual Fund (MF), Kotak Mahindra MF, Edelweiss MF, Mirae Asset MF, Bandhan MF, Motilal Oswal MF, and HSBC MF bought an equal number of shares at the same price.
Among insurers, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance also participated in the transaction.
Global investors, including Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Global Markets Singapore, and Societe Generale, were among the buyers.
Shares of Kfin Technologies rose 1.37% to close at ₹961 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
In May 2025, General Atlantic had pared a 10% stake in KFin Technologies for ₹1,790 crore. Prior to that, in May 2024, it had divested a 5.8% stake for ₹712 crore.
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KFin Technologies, which was listed on the bourses in December 2022, had raised a total of ₹1,500 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO was entirely an offer for sale by its promoter, General Atlantic Singapore.
Incorporated in 2017, KFin Technologies provides services and solutions to asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes.