Atomberg Technologies Files IPO Papers; Plans ₹450 Cr Via Fresh Issue

Home appliances maker Atomberg Technologies Ltd has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi for an initial public offering (IPO), including a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹450 crore.
The IPO also comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 7.65 crore equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday.
As a part of the OFS, A91 Partners, Temasek-backed V-Sciences Investments, Jungle Ventures, Inflexor, Steadview Capital Mauritius and Survam Partners LLP will offload their shares.
Atomberg plans to use fresh proceeds of ₹150 crore for brand awareness and performance marketing, ₹100 crore for investments in research and development and ₹90 crore to repay or prepay certain borrowings The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Manoj Meena founded Atomberg in 2012 and, Sibabrata Das joined as co-founder in 2013.
The company develops technology-led consumer appliances such as mixer grinders, water purifiers and cold-pressed juicers under the Atomberg brand.
Its subsidiary, Atomberg Innovations Pvt Ltd, also designs and supplies proprietary components, including motors and controllers, to enterprise customers such as Voltas, Godrej and Blue Star.
The company operates through two segments -- consumer appliances and proprietary components.
Atomberg operates two leased manufacturing facilities in Pune, Maharashtra, catering to its consumer appliances and proprietary components businesses.
On the financial front, the company's revenue from operations rose to ₹1,293.77 crore in FY2026 from ₹796.98 crore in FY2024. It's loss narrowed to ₹149 crore in FY2026 from ₹199 crore in FY2024.
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ICICI Securities, Avendus Capital and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers to the issue.