Gaurs Group Pre-Sales up 12% to ₹5,347 Cr in Apr-Dec on Strong Housing Demand

Realty firm Gaurs Group's sales bookings rose 12 per cent to Rs 5,347 crore during the first nine months of this fiscal on strong demand for its residential and commercial properties.
The Delhi-NCR based company had sold properties worth Rs 4,786 crore in April-December 2024.
During the first three quarters of 2025-26 fiscal, Gaurs group sold about 5.92 million square feet of area across 2,578 units. Residential properties accounted for nearly 95 per cent of total bookings.
"The strong sales performance reflects the deep trust that homebuyers have in brand Gaurs. Over the years, our commitment to quality construction, timely delivery and thoughtfully designed projects have strengthened this relationship with our customers," said Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group.
Sarthak Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group, attributed the growth in sales bookings to rising demand for planned residential developments that align with global lifestyle aspirations.
"With a strong pipeline of developments and multiple launches lined up for 2026–27, we expect the coming year to be a major phase of expansion with a strong focus on the Yamuna Expressway region," he added.
India's 28 major listed real estate companies sold properties worth nearly Rs 1.33 lakh crore during the first nine months of this fiscal, led by Godrej Properties that achieved the highest sales bookings.
Godrej Properties Ltd clocked the highest sales bookings at Rs 24,008 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal, followed by Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd at Rs 22,327.3 crore.
DLF Ltd, the country's biggest realty firm in terms of market capitalisation, stood at the third position, with pre-sales of Rs 16,176 crore followed by Lodha Developers (Rs 14,640 crore) and Delhi-NCR-based Signature Global (Rs 6,680 crore).
Gaurs Group is not yet listed on the stock exchanges, but it has plans to launch Initial Public Offering (IPO). Unlisted players generally do not share their sale bookings numbers.
Recently Gaurs Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Elematic India, the Indian arm of Finland-based Elematic Group, to set up a precast manufacturing facility at Greater Noida with an investment of Rs 100 crore.
Till date, Gaurs Group (Gaursons India Pvt Ltd) has developed over 100 million square feet and delivered more than 75,000 homes across 70 projects, including three integrated townships.
The company develops residential, commercial and hospitality projects. It also runs few schools.