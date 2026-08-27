GAIL Plans Major Expansion In Gas, Petrochemicals And Clean Energy, Says Chairman

"These investments in petrochemicals are not simply about adding capacity," he said. "They are about developing a more diversified downstream business and strengthening the growth of GAIL’s petrochemical portfolio." GAIL is also moving into large-scale gas-based fertiliser manufacturing. Its board has given in-principle approval for investments in two fertiliser plants in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, with combined investment of about ₹21,000 crore.