Flipkart CFO Sriram Venkatraman Quits Ahead of Planned IPO Listing

Flipkart CFO Sriram Venkatraman steps down ahead of IPO.
Transition underway as finance leadership responsibilities are reassigned internally.
Company restructures entities under Flipkart Internet ahead of listing.
E-commerce giant Flipkart today announced that Sriram Venkatraman is quitting as its chief financial officer (CFO) just before the company's planned initial public offering (IPO).
The company did not specify till when he would step down or why he was leaving but said that he will remain with the firm during a transition period.
Venkataraman has been with the company since 2015 and leading the company's finance function since 2018. Ravi Iyer, who has been with the company since 2014 and became CFO recently, will oversee the broader finance organisation, Flipkart announced.
Flipkart is preparing to list its shares in the country. Earlier this month, Flipkart shifted its holding company to India from Singapore.
Flipkart, which began life in 2007 as an online bookseller, was valued at around $37 billion in 2024 when Alphabet's Google acquired a $350 million stake in the company.
Walmart had taken a controlling stake in Flipkart back in 2018, paying $16 billion for the privilege.
The firm also informed that Nishant Verman, who had played a role in Walmart’s acquisition, has rejoined as senior vice president for corporate development and partnerships.
Verman returns to Flipkart following his entrepreneurial venture, Bzaar, a cross-border exports platform. He has previously worked with Microsoft’s Corporate Development team and in tech investment banking at Morgan Stanley.
As part of the restructuring, several entities within the group are being brought under the umbrella of Flipkart Internet Private Limited. These include Myntra, Cleartrip, Flipkart Health, Super.money and logistics arm Ekart.