Euler Motors Forays Into Passenger Vehicle Space with EV Auto-Rickshaws

“Auto-rickshaws are the lifeblood of India’s urban commute, accounting for nearly 20% of daily transport trips in cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. Despite their essential role, the segment has long lacked products that deliver the right balance of reliability, range, durability, longevity, and ease of maintenance. ‘NEO by Euler’ addresses the key concerns of drivers and enables them to experience the highest range, uptime, predictable performance, and affordable ownership,” the company said on Wednesday.