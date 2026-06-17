Durov Accuses Reliance, WhatsApp of BGP Hijacking, Lobbying to Ban Telegram in India

The unnamed industry source said Durov's own series of posts makes it clear that the company in question is RCom. "The allegations he is making regarding Meta, however, relate to an entirely different company -- Jio," the source reportedly said. "These are separate entities. Meta is only a minority investor in Jio and has no role in its day-to-day operations or management. Conflating the two demonstrates either a lack of understanding of the sector or a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation."