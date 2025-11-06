Devyani International Q2 Loss Widens To ₹24 Cr

Devyani International Ltd, the largest franchisee of Yum Brands, including Pizza Hut, KFC, and Costa Coffee, in India on Thursday reported widening of net loss to ₹23.9 crore for September quarter FY26.
It had incurred a loss of ₹4.92 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Devyani International Ltd (DIL).
Revenue from operations was up 12.64% to ₹1,376.75 crore in September quarter FY26.
Total expenses of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operator was up 14.42% in the September quarter to ₹14,084.68 crore.
Total income, which includes other income, was at ₹1,381.88 crore, up 12.62% in the quarter.
In the first half (H1) of FY26, total income was at ₹2,752.36 crore, higher by 12%.
DIL is the largest franchisee for Yum Brands' QSR chains - KFC & Pizza Hut in India. In addition, DIL is the sole franchisee for Costa Coffee, Tealive, New York Fries and Sanook Kitchen in India. It also owns South Indian vegetarian food QSR chain Vaango.
In the second quarter, it added 39 net new stores overall in which 30 KFC stores were opened in India. With this, the DIL network expanded to 2,184 stores, as of September 30, 2025.
"We continue to expand our store network with 30 net additions to KFC and another 3 net additions to Pizza Hut. We started rolling out the stores for Tealive and launched the brand with 6 new outlets during the quarter by way of test launch. The initial customer feedback is positive, and we plan to expand the brand after the test launch phase," said its Non-Executive Chairman Ravi Jaipuria.
DIL operates stores across more than 280 cities in India, Nigeria, Nepal and Thailand, as of September 30, 2025.
Shares of DIL on Thursday settled at ₹55.65 apiece on BSE, down 2.54% from the previous close.