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COWRKS Leases 80K Sq Ft Office Space to Cashfree Payments at Bengaluru Centre

Cashfree Payments has leased 80,000 square feet of office space, covering approximately 800 desks

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PTI
Updated on:
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Cash Free Payment at Bengaluru centre
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Real estate firm COWRKS, which provides managed office spaces, has leased 80,000 sq ft area in Bengaluru to Cashfree Payments.

In a statement, COWRKS, which is part of Brookfield Properties, said that Cashfree Payments will establish its new corporate headquarters at Bellandur, Bengaluru.

Cashfree Payments has leased 80,000 square feet of office space, covering approximately 800 desks.

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Mattew Parambil, Vice President & National Head - Revenue, COWRKS, said: "With our end-to-end expertise in designing, building, and operating workspaces, combined with the Grade-A infrastructure of Brookfield Properties, we have created an environment where teams can collaborate, innovate, and thrive." COWRKS has a presence in eight major cities with a portfolio of 45 operational centres.

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The company operates a leasable area exceeding 2.1 million sq ft and manages over 26,500 desks.

Recently, JP Morgan has taken on lease 2.72 lakh sq ft office spaces in Mumbai from COWRKS for a starting monthly rent of Rs 9.23 crore.

India's office demand hit an all-time high during the 2025 calendar year. Foreign firms looking to set up Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are a major contributor to strong gross office leasing across seven major cities -- Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata.

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