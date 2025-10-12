Corporate

CBI Alleges Quid Pro Quo Between Anil Ambani and Yes Bank Cofounder Rana Kapoor

The investigation found that Yes Bank invested ₹2,045 crore in debentures and commercial papers of RCFL and ₹2,965 crore in RHFL in 2017, approved by Rana Kapoor, even though CARE Ratings had placed the ADA Group under watch due to weak financials. The funds were later diverted through multiple layers, leading to misuse of public money