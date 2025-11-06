Anil Ambani's Reliance Group Firms Under Govt Scanner over Alleged Fund Diversion; MCA Directs SFIO Probe

Additionally, the probe found that loans raised by one group entity were routinely used to repay borrowings of another, routed to related parties, or invested in mutual funds in violation of the loan terms. Funds amounting more than ₹13,600 crore were allegedly used for evergreening loans, while ₹12,600 crore were transferred to connected parties and ₹1,800 crore were diverted into fixed deposits or mutual funds that were later liquidated and rerouted, the investigation alleged.



ED's case is on the basis of CBI FIRs that pegged Yes Bank's unpaid investments in RHFL and RCFL at ₹3,337.5 crore. Between 2017 and 2019, Yes Bank had invested ₹2,965 crore in RHFL and ₹2,045 crore in RCFL instruments but it later turned non-performing.



The CBI filed its chargesheet in the case earlier in September, alleging that Anil Ambani and Yes Bank cofounder Rana Kapoor colluded to engineer a system of reciprocal financial support.