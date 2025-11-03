ED Attaches ₹3,000 Cr Reliance Group Assets, Including Anil Ambani’s Mumbai Home

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached over 40 properties worth ₹3,084 crore linked to the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group.
The assets include Ambani’s Pali Hill residence in Mumbai and other residential and commercial properties across major cities.
The action follows the agency’s questioning of Ambani earlier this year over alleged fund diversion in group companies.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly attached more than 40 properties linked to the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group as part of a money laundering investigation. The total value of the attached assets is estimated at ₹3,084 crore, according to PTI. The move comes a few months after the agency questioned Ambani in connection with the alleged diversion of funds across various group companies.
According to reports, the anti-money laundering agency issued four provisional attachment orders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), covering several assets, including Anil Ambani’s residence in Pali Hill, Mumbai, as well as other residential and commercial properties owned by his group entities.
The attached assets also include a plot of land belonging to Reliance Centre on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg in Delhi, along with multiple properties across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Hyderabad, Chennai, and East Godavari.
Why Did ED Attach Anil Ambani’s Properties?
The attachment order dated 31 October 2025 is part of an ongoing investigation into the suspected diversion and laundering of funds raised by Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL).
According to the ED, between 2017 and 2019, Yes Bank invested ₹2,965 crore in RHFL and ₹2,045 crore in RCFL through various instruments. By December 2019, these exposures had turned non-performing, leaving outstanding dues of ₹1,353.50 crore for RHFL and ₹1,984 crore for RCFL.
Investigators allege that the funds were diverted through a network of entities linked to the Anil Ambani Group, violating SEBI’s conflict-of-interest norms. Although direct investments by Reliance Nippon Mutual Fund into group finance companies were barred, the ED claims that retail investors’ money was indirectly channelled through Yes Bank’s exposure to RHFL and RCFL and then routed to related entities.
These allegations were reiterated in a chargesheet filed by the CBI earlier this year. The chargesheet stems from two criminal cases filed in 2022 against Rana Kapoor, former MD and CEO of Yes Bank, as well as against Reliance Group companies RCFL, RHFL, and others, following a complaint by Yes Bank’s Chief Vigilance Officer.
The CBI’s chargesheet alleges a quid pro quo between Anil Ambani’s Reliance ADA Group and Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor’s family firms. It also claims that Ambani’s son, Jai Anmol Ambani, was involved in key investment decisions linked to these transactions.
The probe further highlights serious lapses in lending practices, with loans allegedly sanctioned without adequate due diligence—some approved on the same day as, or even before, formal applications were submitted. Many loan and security documents were incomplete or undated, and several borrower companies reportedly had little or no genuine business activity. The agency believes these patterns indicate deliberate misuse of public funds and attempts to obscure the money trail.
ED Probe on Anil Ambani
Earlier this year, the ED expanded its probe in the case, questioning Ambani and his close aides.
It began with searches on 24 July across 35 premises linked to 50 companies and 25 individuals, including executives from his business group.
Later, in October, it was reported that Anil Ambani’s aide and senior Reliance Power Limited executive, Ashok Kumar Pal, was arrested in connection with the money laundering case.