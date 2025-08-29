Breaking Away to Grow: Inside the Ambanis’ Strategy for Reliance Consumer Spin-Off

“RCPL is set to become a direct subsidiary of RIL. This will consolidate all our consumer brands into a single, sharply focused company,” Isha told shareholders at the company’s AGM on August 29. “It will provide the independence to focus exclusively on its markets, products, and customers without competing for management bandwidth. This structure will enable sharper execution, faster innovation cycles, and deeper operational focus- all critical to winning in consumer markets,” she added.