  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Bptp partners landowner to develop 11 acre housing project in faridabad

BPTP Partners Landowner to Develop 11 Acre Housing Project in Faridabad

BPTP has partnered with a landowner to develop an 11-acre housing project in Faridabad, expanding its presence in the National Capital Region’s residential market

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
BPTP Partners Landowner to Develop 11 Acre Housing Project in Faridabad
info_icon

Real estate firm BPTP Ltd has tied up with a landowner to develop an 11-acre housing project in Surajkund, Faridabad, as part of its expansion plan.

BPTP arm Urban Realtech Pvt Ltd has entered into a joint development arrangement with the landowner for development of a residential group housing project on an approximately 11-acre land parcel in Sector 39, Surajkund, Faridabad.

The proposed project is expected to have a potential developable area of more than 2 million square feet, the company said, but did not disclose the investment and revenue potential from this upcoming project.

Start-up Outperformers 2026

3 February 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Kabul Chawla, Chairman and Managing Director of BPTP, said: "We believe Faridabad continues to demonstrate structural growth momentum, supported by improving connectivity and evolving residential demand patterns. Surajkund, in particular, stands out as a differentiated micro-market with long-term potential owing to its established ecosystem and natural setting.

null - Sattva Group
Sattva Group Aims ₹11K Cr Revenue from 6 Real Estate Projects in Mumbai Region

BY PTI

This upcoming project will further strengthen the company's portfolio in Delhi-NCR, he added.

BPTP group has delivered many residential and commercial projects across multiple locations in Delhi-NCR.

To expand business, Indian real estate developers are partnering land owners to build housing and commercial projects. This asset-light model helps real estate companies to focus only on the development of projects.

Landowners too benefit as they earn more from joint development in comparison to outright sale of land parcels to builders. 

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×